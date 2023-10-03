Conway-Udofia for the vacant WBA International belt – World Boxing Association

This Saturday’s bout between Kieron Conway and Linus Udofia will take place for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) International middleweight belt.

Both men will step into the ring at the Sheffield Arena on the undercard of the event that features Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington clashing for the WBA featherweight world title in the night’s main event.

Conway, 27, has won three of his last four fights and in that span has only lost to top prospect Austin Williams in a fight in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will be looking to claim the regional belt for big opportunities and knows the importance of this matchup to his career.

Udofia is a native of Nigeria but a British national who has gained good experience in professional boxing. The 30-year-old fighter has been stepping up the level of his opposition in his last few fights and now he will have this opportunity against Conway to show what he is made of.

Conway has a record of 19 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 4 knockouts. Udofia has 18 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts.



