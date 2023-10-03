Harper defends against Braekhus this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight champion Terri Harper will face veteran Cecilia Braekhus in defense of her crown this Saturday at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England.

Harper will be making the second defense of the championship she won last September by defeating Hannah Rankin by unanimous decision.

Although the champion was scheduled to face Braekhus in May, the challenger suffered a health problem at the last minute and had to withdraw from the fight. In her place, Ivana Habazin faced Harper in a fight that ended in a decision victory for the champion.

Now recovered, Braekhus is ready for another title shot. The Norwegian is a living boxing legend and had one of the longest reigns in welterweight history. She has been trying to become champion again and now she will get another chance in this category.

Harper has 14 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 6 knockouts. Braekhus, on the other hand, has a record of 37 wins, 2 losses and 9 knockouts.



