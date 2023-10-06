Price-Coghill in a duel of undefeated – World Boxing Association

Hopey Price will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental featherweight crown this Saturday against Connor Coghill at the Sheffield Arena in the United Kingdom.

The southpaw fighter will once again expose his regional belt in a good test against an undefeated fighter and in an important event that will have Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington contesting the 126-pound world belt in the main event.

Price is one of his country’s most exciting prospects in this division and is 23 years old. He has defended his crown once and now goes for his second defense.

He will face Coghill, a 28-year-old undefeated opponent who also has excellent boxing and an ability to take fights to the end and take advantage on the scorecards.

Both fighters are southpaws, a characteristic that makes the fight a little more interesting and that predicts that it will be quite a strategy for both of them in the ring.

Price has 11 wins and 4 knockouts, while Coghill has 14 wins, 1 of which has been before the limit.



