Prat-Spomer an undefeated duel for the WBA Intercontinental belt – World Boxing Association

Frenchman Milan Prat will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental super welterweight crown against German Slawa Spomer this Saturday at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany.

It will be the main fight of a great event, which will have in the ring renowned boxers such as Mike Perez or Austin Trout, who will be fighting on the card.

Prat and Spomer are going to an important fight for the regional belt of the pioneer organization. Both are undefeated and know that this is a great opportunity to show their talent and get a victory that would open many doors for them in the boxing world.

For Prat it will be the first defense of his belt, which he won against the charging or Abel Mina last March. Although he returned to the ring last month to defeat Mebyn Sanchez, the belt was not on the line on that occasion.

Spomer will be at home, which is a point in his favor, and also, he comes in with two knockouts in his last three wins, which gives him more confidence for the tough challenge he faces.

The regional champion has 20 wins, no defeats and 16 knockouts, while his challenger has 18 wins, no defeats and has knocked out 9 opponents in his professional career.



