Dillon Danis Lie Detector Test: Logan Paul, KSI, Tommy Fury & Jake Paul





Ahead of his fight with Logan Paul on Saturday October 14, Live on DAZN PPV, Dillon Danis faces his toughest test yet: the Lie Detector. Dillon takes the hot seat to give his honest thoughts on Logan Paul, KSI, Tommy Fury and much more!

Download the DAZN app now to buy the PPV 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #xseries10 #pauldanis #ksifury