Catterall and Linares go to war in Liverpool  – World Boxing Association

Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares will meet this Saturday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight intercontinental belt at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The bout will be the highlight of the Matchroom event and will pit two great fighters against each other. Catterall is the regional champion of the pioneer organization and will make the first defense of the title he won in May when he defeated Darragh Foley by unanimous decision.

The 30-year-old Brit is a southpaw who is aiming to become a world champion in the short term. His only loss was to Josh Taylor in 2022 in a fairly close decision for the undisputed division title.

Linares is a former three-time world champion who is 38 years old. The Venezuelan is on a losing streak with three defeats but is back with trainer Ismael Salas and has created a new team with which, he assures, he will do better for this fight.

The “Golden Boy” has fought on three occasions on British soil and has never suffered a loss, while he has also not lost to any UK-born fighter among the three he has faced. He intends to keep the streak going but the challenge will be tough, plus he will be moving up in class after making his most recent fights at lightweight.

Promotional activities will take place this week leading up to Saturday’s fight. Friday will be the official weigh-in and on Saturday they will be ready for the fight. Catterall has 27 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts, while Linares has 47 wins, 8 losses and 29 knockouts.



