Buatsi-Azeez for a WBA eliminator this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez will contest their World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight eliminator fight this Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Both Brits will fight for the opportunity to be the next mandatory challenger in the division, which is currently dominated by Russian Dmitry Bivol.

Buatsi holds the top ranking. The 30-year-old fighter was born in Ghana but is a British citizen and has made his entire career in the United Kingdom. He is coming off of defeating Pawel Stepien by unanimous decision in May and is ready to go for his big challenge.

Azeez is 34 years old and is ranked No. 2 in the WBA rankings. He is also undefeated and last fought Khalid Garcia in July in Italy. He has also fought in France and has a good record that qualifies him to face Buatsi in the main event of the Boxxer company’s event.

Buatsi is undefeated in 17 fights, 13 of them won by knockout, while Azeez has won 20 fights, 13 of them before the limit.



