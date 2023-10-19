HEROES ON THE HUDSON LIVE ON DAZN FROM EDISON BALLROOM IN NEW YORK CITY – DiBella Entertainment

TICKETS ON SALE NOW … A PORTION OF PROCEEDS GO TO SUPPORT MILITARY CHARITIES

On Tuesday, November 7, world-ranked contender Mikiah Kreps steps into the ring to continue her unbeaten streak as part of the latest installment of DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing series, titled “Heroes on the Hudson” – a One Night Only event to support the heroic veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Kreps will meet her opponent, Isis Vargas Perez, in an eight-round super bantamweight contest at Edison Ballroom in New York City. Kreps’ co-manager and former world champion, Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring, will compete in the main event.

The evening will kick off with five amateur bouts, each featuring an NYPD officer or military veteran, and will conclude with four world-class professional bouts. The amateur bouts will be exclusive to those in attendance. The professional boxing portion of the card, featuring Kreps vs. Perez, will air live exclusively on DAZN, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Tickets for “Heroes On The Hudson” can be purchased via Telecharge.com or by calling (800) 447-7400. Tables of 10, including a sit-down dinner, are $10,000. Ringside seats, including buffet, are $250 plus ticket fees. Standing Room Only tickets are $125 plus ticket fees. All tickets, regardless of price, include open bar. Edison Ballroom is located at 240 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 PM ET, with the first bout scheduled for 6:00 PM ET.

“Heroes On The Hudson” is proudly sponsored by Morgan Stanley and Cavu Securities. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to support Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York.

“I’m thrilled to have Mikiah Kreps as part of this great card and I know how much it means to her to fight on the same show as her co-manager, Jamel Herring,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “She will face a very tough test in Isis Vargas Perez, who is a former world title challenger. Mikiah was a touted amateur and she has what it takes to become a world champion.”

Famed trainer Manny Robles will be in Kreps’ corner that evening, along with her mother, Deborah Fields, who is credited with giving Kreps her start in boxing. At only five years old, Kreps tagged along with her mother when she joined a boxing gym with the intention of getting in shape. Fields would go on to become the “Knockout Nurse,” fighting on the amateur circuit in their hometown of Niagara Falls, NY.

Before her 2020 pro debut, Mikiah was a highly accomplished amateur herself, winning gold at the 2018 Elite National Championships, the 2017 Eastern Elite Qualifier and 2014 National Golden Gloves.

Now 6-0 (3 KOs) as a pro, this will be Kreps’ first time fighting on an undercard of Herring, who joins Jerry Casarez in managing Kreps. This makes the theme of the event, “Heroes on the Hudson,” particularly special for Kreps, as Herring is a US Marine veteran.

“I’m blessed and grateful to be a part of a big event like this and to honor all the troops that have served and are serving,” said Kreps. “With Jamel fighting in the main event, I’m just blessed to be a part of this card.”

Having Herring as her manager has been refreshing for Kreps. “He can relate to me not just as a manager, but as a fighter,” she said. “He always looks out for me. It’s different when you have someone that can relate to you as a fighter as well.”

Kreps is coming off a first-round knockout of Luz Elena Martinez in Kreps’ hometown in May. The knockout came two minutes into the bout.

Her opponent, Isis Vargas Perez, bested Jacqueline Mucio Munoz in an eight-round majority decision last October. In April 2022, Perez challenged Yamileth Mercado for the WBC super bantamweight world title.

“I feel very motivated and excited for this great opportunity that is presented to me,” said Perez. “It is my international debut and that motivates me even more. As always, it is my custom to prepare myself to give a great show and leave everything in the ring, always with the objective to win and to give my best. The public will have a great show.”

“I have always said it,” continued Perez. “I like strong tests, they push me to my limits. I want to be a champion, and for that I have to face the best. My rival is strong, just like me she is preparing to win, so I am sure that we will both dare to be great. We are preparing well with my team, and we are fine-tuning details to reach one thousand percent on November 7. I thank DiBella Entertainment for this opportunity and Rios Promotions for trusting me. I guarantee it will be the best fight of the night.”

“I know she contested for a world title in the past,” said Kreps of her opponent. “My team is doing all of their research and we’ll be ready on November 7.”

