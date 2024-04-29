Home / Boxing News / Baby Bull Future Champions was a success in Houston  – World Boxing Association

Dozens of young fighters gathered in Houston, Texas, to participate in the Baby Bull Future Champions, an event that had the support of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the attendance of the president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. 

Friday night was a great party in this fantastic event organized by former world champion Juan Diaz, which aims to provide opportunities for amateur fighters in the city and could be seen live on the official YouTube channel of the WBA. 

Great talents stepped into the ring in a day of entertaining fights and in which young people had the opportunity to spend some good time with Regis Prograis, David Morrell, Darius Fulghum, among other characters who were accompanying the event. 

President Mendoza congratulated Juan Diaz for collaborating with the organization in such a special activity that goes hand in hand with the WBA Future Champions, which takes place in several countries such as Colombia, Venezuela, Panama and Andorra. 

The WBA will continue to work hand in hand with different actors in projects that serve for the systematic development of boxing and provide opportunities and open doors for young talents in the sport.



