Camara is the new WBA Gold Champion – World Boxing Association

Jessica Camara from Canada, is the new WBA Gold Champion. Jessica Camara stunned local Hyun Mi Choi to win the World Boxing Association at 135 Lbd. Gold belt on Saturday night.

With aggressive boxing and a lot of determination, Camara overwhelmed former world champion Choi and shocked the crowd.

Camara came into the bout with Choi after an emphatic 4th round technical knockout win over Estefania Orozco Oliva in Toronto last December 10.

Both fighters brought with them to this bout an extensive history of tough fights.

Camara had made a great surprise when she defeated Heather Hardy in 2021 and despite not having won in her previous chances for a crown, she always gave good performances.

Now, with her goal intact to get back into the big time, Camara extends her numbers to 12 wins with 3 knockouts and 4 losses.



