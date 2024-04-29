Naomi Mannes won in the United Kingdom  – World Boxing Association

Germany’s Naomi Mannes defeated Scotland’s Hannah Rankin by split decision to be crowned WBA 154 pound continental champion on Friday at Knowsley Leisure & Culture Park, Huyton, United Kingdom.

Mannes kept the bout at a distance, trying to fight on the counter-punch while the former world champion Rankin exposed her continuous and frontal pressure boxing which made it difficult for Mannes to respond.

In a boxing spectacle of pure action, the German fighter’s offensive precision prevailed.

After being crowned with the WBA Continental, Mannes raises her record to 7 wins – 2 losses, 1 draws, 4 knockouts.



