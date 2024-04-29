Home / Boxing News / Naomi Mannes won in the United Kingdom  – World Boxing Association

Naomi Mannes won in the United Kingdom  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 3 hours ago Boxing News

Germany’s Naomi Mannes defeated Scotland’s Hannah Rankin by split decision to be crowned WBA 154 pound continental champion on Friday at Knowsley Leisure & Culture Park, Huyton, United Kingdom.

Mannes kept the bout at a distance, trying to fight on the counter-punch while the former world champion Rankin exposed her continuous and frontal pressure boxing which made it difficult for Mannes to respond. 

In a boxing spectacle of pure action, the German fighter’s offensive precision prevailed. 

After being crowned with the WBA Continental, Mannes raises her record to 7 wins – 2 losses, 1 draws, 4 knockouts.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Boxing News: Buatsi, Babic victorious in London » May 21, 2022 - Fightnews.com

New World Champion Ferreira: Now I Want To Win The Olympics

New IBF World Lightweight Champion Beatriz Ferreira has set her sights on completing a revenge …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved