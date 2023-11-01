Leigh Wood Boxer of the Month and Gilberto Ramírez Honorable Mention – World Boxing Association

Leigh Wood was named World Boxing Association (WBA) Fighter of the Month after defeating Josh Warrington on October 7 and retaining the pioneering body’s featherweight championship in epic fashion at the Sheffield Arena.

The Briton came from less to more after being down heavily on the scorecards and knocked out his opponent in dramatic fashion in the seventh round to complete one of the best performances of the year so far in all of boxing.

The Nottingham native made the first defense of his title and has now vacated it to move up to super featherweight and try new challenges after a great run at 126 pounds.

On the other hand, Mexican Gilberto Ramirez took this month’s Honorable Mention with a knockout victory over Joe Smith Jr. also on October 7, in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old fighter won a wide unanimous decision in which the judges scored it 99-91 on their scorecards and is now closing in on another title shot.

With the month’s individual awards, the WBA’s monthly rankings were also released and can be reviewed by anyone interested on the organization’s official website.



