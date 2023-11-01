Serrano and Harper awarded in October by the WBA  – World Boxing Association

The featherweight champion of the pioneer organization was named Fighter of the Month, while super welterweight champion Terri Harper won the Honorable Mention.

Serrano stepped into the ring at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando on Friday, October 27, and defeated Brazilian Danila Ramos in a dominant performance to retain her black and gold belt, as well as the IBF and WBO belts in a 12-round, 3-minute bout.

For her part, Harper fought for 10 rounds on October 7 against living legend Cecilia Braekhus and defeated her on the scorecards to remain the 154-pound champion and take another big step in her career.

The WBA congratulates both fighters on their accolades and invites anyone interested to visit the women’s rankings in the corresponding section of the original WBA website.



