Bryan-Chaney for the WBA Continental North America belt in Miami – World Boxing Association

Trevor Bryan will reappear this Saturday to face Cassius Chaney for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North American heavyweight belt at the Jai Alai Casino in Miami, Florida.

The bout will be part of the Don King Promotions evening and will mark the return of Bryan, who was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in his last fight in June 2022.

After a long break, the American will face a new challenge that he intends to take as the first step towards his recovery in a division as complicated as the heavyweight.

In front of him will be Chaney, a veteran with a good record and who is eager to get a victory that will give him better opportunities for the future. The 36-year-old from Baltimore has a good knockout power, so he has a lot of chances and will try to make them come true.

Bryan has a record of 22 wins, 1 loss and 15 knockouts. Chaney comes into this fight with a record of 22 wins, 1 loss and 15 KO’s, the same record as his opponent.



