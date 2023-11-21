Home / Boxing News / Heaney dominated Bentley in tough Manchester fight  – World Boxing Association

Nathan Heaney retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) continental middleweight belt in a tough fight against Denzel Bentley last weekend at the Manchester Arena.

The 34-year-old Briton prevailed on cards of 117-111, 116-113 and 114-114 in a majority decision over an opponent who demanded it for all 12 rounds and pushed him to the limit in many episodes of the bout. 

Bentley showed great character and a great ability to get out of trouble, put his tools to work and take advantage in several parts of the fight. The lanky fighter gets a win that puts him on the doorstep of great opportunities and reaffirms him as a good contender in such an important weight in boxing as the middleweight. 

The Staffordshire native maintained his undefeated record and now has 18 wins, 6 of them by knockout, while Bentley left his record at 18 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 15 knockouts.



