David Benavidez: The Greatest Hits

A look at the undefeated two-time world champion’s finest performances ahead of yet another tough test in Demetrius Andrade Saturday night in Las Vegas on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

This Saturday, November 25, David “El Munstruo” Benavidez, one of the rising stars of boxing, seeks to cap a banner year when he faces Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade in a battle between undefeated two-time world champions at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

The 26-year-old Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) began his 2023 with an impressive 12-round decision over former world champion Caleb Plant in March. That PBC Fight of the Year candidate stamped Benavidez as one of the elite fighters in the sport—and a true threat to boxing superstar and Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

In Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs), Benavidez takes on a slick, heavy-handed southpaw. Once considered America’s finest prospect, Andrade has lived up to the hype and beyond as a pro, dropping every fighter he’s faced on his way to world titles in two different weight classes.

Even so, Benavidez says he plans not only to win, but to do so in style, as he’s demonstrated throughout his career. Here is a look at five of his greatest performances.

5

J’LEON LOVE

Date: March 16, 2019 Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Records at the time: Benavidez 20-0 (17 KOs), Love 24-2-1 (13 KOs) Result: Benavidez KO2 Significance: Benavidez ended a 13-month layoff in front of a massive Texas crowd and didn’t disappoint. Love came to fight, taking it to Benavidez in the opening round. The strategy proved costly. Late in the first, a Benavidez right stunned the Detroit, Michigan product. Benavidez pounced, unloading on a Love who was saved by the bell. In the second round, Benavidez wasted no time picking up where he left off in the first. A long right hand rocked Love again, who staggered back. Smelling blood, Benavidez pinned him against the ropes, landing punch after punch until referee Laurence Cole stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:14 of the second.

4

KYRONE DAVIS

Date: November 13, 2021 Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona Records at the time: Benavidez 24-0 (21 KOs), Davis 16-3-1 (6 KOs) Result: Benavidez TKO7 Significance: Kyrone Davis wasn’t your average late substitute. The well-sculpted American, trained by respected trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards, had fought Anthony Dirrell to a disputed draw earlier that year. On this night, the athletic boxer proved he possessed a warrior’s heart as he took a hammering from a determined Benavidez. Davis stood in the eye of the storm and fought back, but it wasn’t enough. Benavidez slowly wore him down, flashing his signature combinations—all thrown with hurtful intentions. The prolonged punishment forced trainer Edwards to throw in the towel midway through the seventh frame. Benavidez was still eager for combat afterward, calling out division king Canelo Alvarez afterward. “I think everyone wants to see me against Canelo, right?” said Benavidez. “I don’t really care what [Alvarez’s] assessment is of me. They need to give me the opportunity. I’ll go through anybody, whoever they want me to go through.”

3

DAVID LEMIEUX

Date: May 21, 2022 Location: Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona At stake: Benavidez’s WBC Interim Super Middleweight World Title Records at the time: Benavidez 25-0 (22 KOs), Lemieux 43-4 (36 KOs) Result: Benavidez TKO3 Significance: Fresh off the win over Davis, Benavidez took on the power-punching Lemieux, a former middleweight world champion now campaigning at 168 and riding a five-fight winning streak. That came to a screeching halt against Benavidez. A perfect counter left hook in the first drove a woozy Lemieux back. By the second, the Canadian’s face was a swollen, bloody mess. The battering ensued until Lemieux’s corner mercifully threw in the towel at 1:31 of the third round. “I just feel I’m the strongest 168-pounder,” said Benavidez. “Nobody can mess with me.”

2

ANTHONY DIRRELL

Date: September 28, 2019 Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California At stake: Dirrell’s WBC Super Middleweight World Title Records at the time: Benavidez 21-0 (18 KOs), Dirrell 33-1-1 (24 KOs) Result: Benavidez KO9 Significance: Dirrell, a two-time world champion defended his title against former champion Benavidez in a highly anticipated battle. Both had their moments early on as Dirrell boxed well from the outside, peppering Benavidez with the jab. Benavidez’s steady, intelligent pressure ultimately caused Dirrell to wilt. A left hand opened a cut over Dirrell’s right eye. The bout grew increasingly one-sided as it progressed. In the seventh, referee Tom Taylor paused the action to have the ringside doctor inspect Dirrell’s cut which was leaking due to the fusillade of blows from Benavidez. After a quick examination, the fight continued though not for long. More volleys from Benavidez convinced Dirrell’s corner to stop the action at 1:39 of the ninth round. “This was one of the hardest fights I’ve had,” Benavidez said after the bout. “It was very tactical. It wasn’t easy. I’ve got a lot of respect for Anthony Dirrell, especially the way he fought tonight.”