WBA Europe Convention to Feature 11-Fight Card in Madrid Showstopper – World Boxing Association

The first-ever European Convention of the World Boxing Association is set to close with a bang, delivering a thrilling night of fights on July 17 at Madrid’s Teatro Las Vegas. The event, promoted by The Boxer Club, will feature 11 action-packed bouts, including regional title fights, pro showcases, and Olympic-style boxing—all part of the WBA’s deep commitment to every level of the sport.

In the main event, Morocco’s Moussa Gholam (23-1, 14 KOs) will defend his WBA Continental Americas super featherweight crown against Argentina’s hard-hitting Maximiliano Verón (11-1, 4 KOs), in a clash that promises fireworks.

The co-main event features Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist Arlen López (4-0, 2 KOs), who puts his WBA Continental Americas light heavyweight title on the line against rugged Mexican veteran Paúl Valenzuela Cuesta (28-12-1, 18 KOs).

In a third title bout, unbeaten German middleweight Bujar Tahiri (19-0, 9 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Jonathan Wilson Sánchez for the vacant WBA Continental Gold belt.

The card also includes four six-round professional fights showcasing top prospects such as WBA-ranked flyweight Samuel Carmona, reigning WBA Ibero-American middleweight champ Ezequiel Gurría, inaugural WBA Ibero-American titleholder Antonio Collado, and promising Cuban contender Jorge Soto, all awaiting official opponent announcements.

As part of its strong push to support grassroots boxing, the WBA is also presenting four Olympic-style matchups, featuring standout amateurs like Rafael Lozano Jr. (Olympic diploma), Ana Layezca, Rodolpho Fuentealba, and Clara Cortés, all of whom have previously competed under the WBA banner.

This night of boxing will serve as the grand finale to a historic convention set for July 15–18, bringing together some of the best from across the European boxing landscape—and marking a new era for the WBA on the continent.