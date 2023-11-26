Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron become legends  – World Boxing Association

Ireland, Taylor won by majority decision after 10 rounds of action and is the new World Boxing Association 140-pound champion.

There was no study round here. These two warriors already knew each other and knew what to do. The exchanges were fierce from the first bell until the end.

Taylor had passages in which she showed, once again, the great heart and courage to not give up while receiving a powerful attack by Chantelle Cameron of remarkable physical strength.

The speed and volume of punches was in favor of the Irish boxer in most of the passages. When Taylor managed to keep the fight in medium and long distance, the lead was clearly hers. But when Cameron’s pressure took effect and they were in the center of the scene in the melee, the British boxer asserted the strength of her fists.

Finally, the judges’ scorecards spoke and offered the following: 95-95/ 98-92 and 96-94. Thus, the local Katie Taylor went down in history after being crowned double unified champion of two divisions: on 1/6/2019 she left behind the ecumenical Delfine Persoon and became the owner of all the crowns at 135 pounds. And this Saturday 11/25/2023 she did it again at 140 to become a living legend. In this way Taylor enhances the pride of a whole nation for her figure.

Now, her record moved to 23 wins with 6 knockouts and only 1 loss.

In a rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron in Dublin, Ireland, Taylor won by majority decision after 10 rounds of action and is the new World Boxing Association 140-pound champion.

There was no study round here. These two warriors already knew each other and knew what to do. The exchanges were fierce from the first bell until the end.

Taylor had passages in which she showed, once again, the great heart and courage to not give up while receiving a powerful attack by Chantelle Cameron of remarkable physical strength.

The speed and volume of punches was in favor of the Irish boxer in most of the passages. When Taylor managed to keep the fight in medium and long distance, the lead was clearly hers. But when Cameron’s pressure took effect and they were in the center of the scene in the melee, the British boxer asserted the strength of her fists.

Finally, the judges’ scorecards spoke and offered the following: 95-95/ 98-92 and 96-94. Thus, the local Katie Taylor went down in history after being crowned double unified champion of two divisions: on 1/6/2019 she left behind the ecumenical Delfine Persoon and became the owner of all the crowns at 135 pounds. And this Saturday 11/25/2023 she did it again at 140 to become a living legend. In this way Taylor enhances the pride of a whole nation for her figure.

Now, her record moved to 23 wins with 6 knockouts and only 1 loss.



