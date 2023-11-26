Donovan demolished Ball and is new WBA continental champion  – World Boxing Association

Paddy Donovan won the World Boxing Association (WBA) continental welterweight belt after an outstanding performance where he knocked out Danny Ball in just four episodes on Saturday.

As part of the Matchroom event in Dublin, Ireland, Donovan and Ball stepped into the ring to fight for the regional belt of the pioneer organization and the home fighter stood out in all areas to get a great victory.

The Irish fighter was blunt and defined the fight with a technical knockout in the fourth round against an opponent who could not stand the punishment he was given from the first bell.

Donovan is only 24 years old and is a 147-pound prospect. He is a southpaw who knows how to box well and also has power, which makes him a good potential prospect in a division as important as the 147-pound division.

With the victory, Donovan won the 12th fight in his professional career, while he has 9 knockouts. For his part, Ball dropped to 13 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 6 knockouts.



