Orlando is the epicenter of boxing – World Boxing Association

This week the eyes of boxing will be on Orlando, Florida, with the 102nd World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention at the Caribe Royale Hotel. The pioneer organization will bring together sports figures to discuss various topics focused on boxing as a means of inclusion.

On Monday, guests will begin to arrive at the venue and boxing can already be felt in Orlando, a city where this discipline has grown a lot since last year’s convention was held.

Last Friday was the WBA’s KO Drugs, the first official activity of this convention, which will continue on Tuesday with the first meetings and ceremonies, which will continue until Thursday in days that promise to be important and historic.

In addition to the central theme of inclusion, there will be points from the medical and safety point of view of the fighters will be developed, while there will be the usual meeting of the championships committee, in which several announcements will be made and, of course, the judges and referees seminar.

The WBA will be reporting on any decisions that are made in this week of intense work that will be a feast for boxing my dial and that will bring together the best of the best in the eastern United States.



