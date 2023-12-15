“We will review on a case by case basis” – World Boxing Association

The leader pointed out that he has been analyzing the situation for some time and that in this aspect he believes that it should be reviewed on a case by case basis. The fundamental thing for him is that both fighters agree to fight 12 rounds and in that case review the record of each one, the quality of the fight and to make a decision.

Mendoza confessed that at the beginning he had a lot of doubts about the 12 round fight between Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos, but when he was present and saw the quality of both fighters at that distance, he realized that the fight made sense.

He congratulated the fighters for such a good fight and his comments were well received by the female boxers who were in attendance at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando.



