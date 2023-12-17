Crews-Dezurn wins WBA interim title over Green – World Boxing Association

Franchon Crews-Dezurn captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim super middleweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Shadasia Green at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Crews-Dezurn put on a great fight on Friday night and came away with scorecards of 98-92, 97-93 and 97-93 to dominate a bout that was not easy on paper.

The 36-year-old fighter used her jab well and was aggressive in the exchanges to score points and win the rounds from the start. She defeated an undefeated opponent who was on the rise after great performances, which is why this victory is so important for the new interim champion.

The Virginia native had just lost to Savannah Marshall in July, a fight in which she lost her title, but now she took advantage of this great opportunity to become champion again.

Crews-Dezurn’s record now stands at 9 wins, 2 losses and 2 knockouts, while Green’s record stands at 13 wins and 1 loss.



