WBA Asia brings knowledge to Vietnam – World Boxing Association

WBA Asia offered an officials’ seminar this weekend in Hochiminh City. Silvestre Abainza, Nowel Haduca, Gregorio Ortega and Salven Lugambai were in charge of conducting this seminar, which had 80 officials in attendance.

The attendees were members of the different comisions of the Vietnam Boxing Federation, which supported the initiative with its newly elected president, Chris Luu, who is a faithful believer that officials need to be trained and updated to improve the sport.

Practical exercises and theoretical knowledge were combined in this seminar to bring the best tools to judges, men and women working in bouts within this country, where WBA Asia has been developing the sport since 2019.

The pioneer organization congratulates Won Kim and the whole WBA Asia team for this great work and for reaching out to a growing country like Vietnam to contribute a grain of sand.



