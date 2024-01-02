“Maravilla” Alonso ready to shine in Madrid  – World Boxing Association

Jonathan “Maravilla” Alonso (23-2, 7KOs) has a new challenge in his career: to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedebol super lightweight championship on January 7, when he fights Argentine Nicolas Blanco (10-1, 1KO) at the emblematic Cine Callao in Madrid.

Alonso, who already knows what it is like to fight for a world title, maintains the same illusion as always for this confrontation: “we have been training for months, keeping the weight, sparring for a long time so that the load does not catch me by surprise, because the older you get the harder it is, I am 33 years old and I have been at the same weight since before the London 2012 Olympic Games and it is true that it is difficult for me to make the weight. So, what I do is to start earlier so I don’t have problems”, says the Spanish fighter.

“Maravilla” respects his opponent and has studied him, he knows that his only defeat was against Olympic medalist Sogfiane Oumiha, who usually goes the distance, but the most important details he leaves to his trainer, because “I look more at what they do well than what they do wrong”, he says with a laugh.

The fighter still has the illusion of continuing to climb the ladder in his career. He knows it’s not easy, but he considers himself much more experienced mentally. Especially after his fight against Alberto Puello, which he considers a before and after in his career. At the moment, his biggest goal is to win the WBA-Fedebol super lightweight title.



