Jennifer Miranda wants to reign on January 7 – World Boxing Association

Spain’s Jennifer “Tormenta” Miranda (9-0, 1KO) feels she is in the best moment of her career to face Argentina’s Iara Altamirano (9-0-1) for the interim featherweight title this January 7 at the emblematic Cine Callao in Madrid.

“I’m better than ever and that’s not just saying it, I’ve been training for almost a year now. That’s very difficult to do, I used to work, because in Spain you can’t make a living from boxing. Then, due to my participation in La Casa de Papel, many doors opened for me and I got sponsors, now I can dedicate 100% of my time to boxing”, said Miranda, current WBA-Intercontinental 126 lbs. champion.

Miranda and Altamirano share a similar record in professional boxing. However, the 37-year-old boxer from Cadiz has been 9 times Spanish champion in amateur boxing and has faced boxers such as Katie Taylor. While the 26 year old boxer from Buenos Aires has made her entire career in the rented boxing.

“I don’t look at age, my reference is Katie Taylor and she has an impressive physique and there is no other girl in her 20s who has that physique. So it depends on how you think about it and who you look at. I always look at people who do different, amazing and difficult things and I think I can do those things,” Jennifer said.

“Storm” Miranda closed 2023 with a fight in November, when she defeated Gabriella Mezei on points. A fight that served as preparation for her next fight, as she had a year without a fight. However, last year was productive for her, as she had a tour in the United States, where she met trainers such as Freddie Roach, Manny Robles and Kay Karoma. She hopes that everything she has learned will be reflected in the ring this January 7.



