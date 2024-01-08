Barroso crushed Davies to become WBA interim champion – World Boxing Association

Ismael Barroso put on a great show of power on Saturday night and knocked out Ohara Davies in the very first round to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight interim belt in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Venezuelan puncher made quick work of a fight in which he was not the favorite on paper and showed that at 40 years of age he is still one of the most dangerous fighters in the category.

Barroso came out calmly and walking the ring but throwing his punches hard. From Davies’ first offensive it was clear that the South American was going to use his counter attack to try to hit the Briton and he connected with a good punch that did not have much effect on Davies. However, the action was repeated seconds later and on that occasion the damage was evident on Davies, who was unsteady and went to the canvas after another combination from Barroso.

Although the Englishman got up from the canvas, he looked quite damaged and Barroso returned to the attack to send him to the canvas again. Davies got back to his feet but the referee decided to stop the action due to his bad condition.

The southpaw fighter achieved his goal of winning the belt and is now the interim champion of the category, in which the injured Rolando Romero holds the belt. Barroso now has 25 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws and 23 knockouts, while Davies improved his record to 25 wins, 3 losses and 18 knockouts.



