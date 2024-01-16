Home / Boxing News / Joshua-Ngannou was presented in London – World Boxing Association

The heavyweight bout between former world champion Anthony Joshua and puncher Francis Ngannou was officially unveiled at a press conference held in London, England, on Monday, January 15.

Joshua and Ngannou will step into the ring on March 8 in Ryad, Saudi Arabia, in a big event that will put them face to face in an interesting and entertaining bout. 

Joshua is coming off three straight victories in a clean sweep since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August 2022. Since then he has defeated Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin in a row. 

Ngannou has just one professional fight and it was a split decision loss to Tyson Fury, however, he left a pleasant impression and managed to knock down the Briton to make his power clear in that fight last October. 

Both said they feel in top shape heading into the fight and promised to come out with their hands up in this bout.



