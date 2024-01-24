WBA Future 2024 kicks off in Panama on Saturday, February 3 – World Boxing Association

The first date of the WBA Future project in 2024 will be in Panama, specifically in the Cinta Costera of the capital of the Central American country. The pioneer organization’s program is being developed in several countries, including Colombia, Venezuela, Andorra, Argentina and, of course, Panama.

The WBA Future includes amateur and professional boxing events in different venues, which seek to train and provide opportunities for young talent in these countries to help boxing for the future.

On this occasion, the card will be entirely amateur and will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time with the participation of around 30 boxers of different ages. In addition, as usual in these events, there will be a YouTube broadcast through the official channel of the World Boxing Association.

The WBA thus begins the year for this project, whose dates will be announced gradually and will continue with regular activity in different countries, always with live broadcasting for the whole world.

In the next few days, details about the fights and the fighters who will be in the ring at the Cinta Costera next week will be announced.



