Buatsi and Azeez in undefeated elimination bout  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight eliminator between undefeated Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez will be the main bout of this Saturday’s event at Wembley Arena in London, England.

Both will step into the ring in search of a world title shot, a fight that does not look easy on paper for either fighter.

This fight was supposed to take place in October of last year, but a last minute injury to Azeez prevented the long awaited fight from taking place.

Now, after his recovery, both are ready to take on the commitment. Buatsi is 30 years old, originally from Ghana and a British national. The right-handed fighter has already defeated the likes of Craig Richards and Marco Calic, but now he will have the biggest test of his career.

Azeez, a native of Lewisham, London, is 34 years old. His most notable win came against the renowned Rocky Fielding in 2022, a fight in which he was an underdog but which allowed him to prove his worth and earn opportunities like the one he has now.

On Friday, the official weigh-in will take place, in which both must weigh 175 pounds or less to be eligible for the fight. Buatsi has 17 wins and 13 knockouts, while Azeez has 20 wins and 13 knockouts.



