Vargas and Rodriguez will have a great duel on February 24  – World Boxing Association

A great duel between young fighters will take place next Saturday, February 24 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Antonio Vargas will face Jonathan Rodriguez in a World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight eliminator, which could be a consecration for the winner.

Vargas, a regular fighter at this Orlando venue, is 27 years old and has not lost a fight since 2019, which is evidence of the growth he has had. The Houston native knows he is facing a great opportunity and wants to take advantage of the momentum of his recent fights, in which he has defeated opponents like Hernan Marquez or Michelle Banquez.

Rodriguez, from Puerto Rico, is 24 years old and last November he knocked out former world champion Khalid Yafai in his retirement fight to gain great popularity in the boxing world and access to an opportunity like the one he has right now.

The fight will be one of the most interesting of the evening, which will feature great talents such as Shakhram Giyasov, Andy Cruz, among other fighters.

Vargas has a record of 17 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts. Rodriguez has 17 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.



