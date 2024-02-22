Inoue and Ancajas face to face at press conference  – World Boxing Association

Takuma Inoue and Jerwin Ancajas attended the final press conference on Wednesday before their bantamweight world title showdown next Saturday in Kokugikan, Tokyo.

Both fighters were face to face with the media and talked about the fight and what they expect this Saturday in their fight to dispute for the black and gold world title.

Inoue will make his first title defense and said he is proud to have won the belt, he also stressed that he wants to retain it in front of his people and leave a good impression that will consolidate him as world champion.

For his part, Ancajas said he is grateful to have a new opportunity of this kind and intends to take advantage of it. The Filipino was super flyweight champion in the past and after moving up in weight he got this title fight. He said he feels physically well prepared and better than ever to surprise the crazy guy and take the belt home.

Now the only challenge for them is the official weigh-in, which will take place on Friday and in which both must mark 118 pounds or less to be qualified for their showdown.

Inoue has a record of 18 wins, 1 loss and 4 knockouts, while Ancajas has a record of 34 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws and 23 knockouts.



