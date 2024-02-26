Rivera gave a master class and won the WBA Regional belt  – World Boxing Association

The fight between Yaniel Rivera and Andy Domínguez for the WBA Continental American flyweight title was one of the most interesting fights of the weekend. Rivera got a great victory for his career after dominating Dominguez in Orlando, Florida.

The fight was very interesting because it pitted two young and undefeated rivals who have many qualities and the fight was quite competitive despite the fact that the Puerto Rican got wide cards of 99-91 by the three judges.

The “Doctorcito” had to do a good job to win as he countered the aggressiveness of Dominguez with great speed and defense, besides punishing him hard.

The bout served Rivera to show the best of his boxing and make everything look easy despite the insistent attack of Dominguez throughout the fight. The Caribbean boxer was able to work very well at all distances and caused a lot of swelling on the Mexican’s face as evidence of the good attack he carried out in the fight.

Rivera won the continental belt and passed a test that ratifies him as a serious prospect in the category. With his fifth win he remains undefeated, while Dominguez now has a record of 10 wins and 1 loss.



