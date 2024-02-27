a duel of undefeated fighters for the WBA belt – World Boxing Association

The fight for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight title between Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford will be one of the most interesting fights this Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York. Two young and undefeated fighters will be competing for the black and gold belt in a fight that looks very evenly matched.

Kholmatov is ranked No. 1, while Ford is ranked No. 2 and both were ordered to fight each other once the belt was vacated by former champion Leigh Wood’s move up the division.

Uzbek Kholmatov is 25 years old and began his professional career in 2021. Since then he has been growing rapidly, having resounding victories and his results have moved him to the top of the 126-pound rankings.

Ford, 24, is a New Jersey native, so he will be close enough to home for his championship fight. He has been able to overcome obstacles and win tough fights, which has given him experience. In his most recent fight he soundly defeated Jessie Magdaleno on the scorecards and that made him ready for this challenge.

Both fighters are undefeated, young and southpaw, which will give a plus to this fight. Kholmatov has 12 wins, 11 by knockout, while Ford has 14 wins, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.



