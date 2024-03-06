Yuri Akui will make his first defense on May 6 – World Boxing Association

This Wednesday was announced that World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui will defend his belt for the first time on May 6 against Taku Kawuhara at the Tokyo Dome, in the Japanese capital.

Yuri Akui comes from winning the title last January 23 when he defeated Artem Dalakian by unanimous decision in Osaka. Now, he will have the opportunity to have his first exhibition in this great stage and intends to leave a great impression in front of his people.

The 28-year-old fighter has already become a champion, but now comes the time to prove that he can hold his own and for that he needs to take the first step, which is to defend the belt.

Kawuhara is also Japanese and is 28 years old. The Osaka native has been professional since 2018 and has fought to earn this opportunity for a title. He comes from defeating Wulan Tuolehazi in his most recent fight last July 11 and will now face the biggest challenge of his career.

Yuri Akui has a record of 19 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw, with 11 knockouts. Kawuhara has 13 wins, 1 loss and 8 knockouts.



