Eddie Hearn Reflects On Joshua Vs Ngannou KO, Talks Bam Vs Estrada & More





In a rare non-fight week, we speak with Eddie Hearn at HQ to discuss a range of topics including Anthony Joshua’s sensational knockout over Francis Ngannou and if a Tyson Fury fight could be next, Katie Taylor’s next move, a potential Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Juan Francisco Estrada, our upcoming schedule and much more!

00:52 – Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou & Fury Possibility

07:16 – Israil Madrimov’s World Title Win & Tim Tszyu Unification

08:42 – Justis Huni’s Win Over Kevin Lerena & Development

10:39 – Dalton Smith Vs Jose Zepeda & 140 Mix

13:05 – Smith vs Adam Azim Purse Bid

14:10 – Sandy Ryan Vs Terri Harper

15:18 – Ishmael Davis Vs Troy Williamson

15:46 – Campbell Hatton’s First Pro Title Shot

16:30 – Richardson Hitchins & Diego Pacheco Double Header

17:30 – Jordan Gill Vs Zelfa Barrett

18:43 – Katie Taylor’s Next Fight

19:39 – Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez Vs Juan Francisco Estrada Latest

21:30 – Matchroom x Queensberry: 5 vs 5

22:52 – Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington 2

23:33 – Team GB Hopefuls At Paris Olympics

