Angel and Henao get ready for this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Colombian Boxing to be held on Saturday in Barranquilla will be full of young talent and accompanied by the main fight between Paulina Angel and Monica Henao, who will dispute the Fedelatin super lightweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

On Thursday will be the final press conference, in which the participants will be face to face and will have the opportunity to talk to the press regarding this evening and their expectations regarding their fights.

Angel and Henao are two Colombian fighters who know that a victory in this fight would help them in their promotion and have created a rivalry for this fight.

The event will feature young fighters as part of the WBA Future. Albeiro Paredes, former member of the Colombian national team, will face Manuel Gonzalez, for the WBA Fedecaribe super featherweight title.

Meanwhile, local Rodolfo Puentes will face Venezuelan Victor Malaver in a fight for the Fedecaribe belt in the super bantamweight category.

Three days before the event, the city is already starting to breathe boxing and the event will be broadcast live on local TV and digital platforms.



