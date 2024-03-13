“WBA FUTURE” RETURNS TO MARACAY – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, the World Boxing Association’s professional boxing development program, the “WBA Future” returns to Maracay with the stellar duel between undefeated Zulian Geremy Vera and Ronaldo Chacon from Caracas.

The event that opens the boxing season at the Centro Recreacional Yesterday will offer a total of eight bouts, with Vera vs. Chacon being the one of greatest expectation, due to the ascending career of both fighters.

Geremy Vera, 19, has five solid wins since his professional debut with two knockouts in the flyweight division. His last performance was last December, when he defeated Yeison Hernandez by unanimous decision.

It will be a challenge to face a tough puncher, 19-year-old Ronaldo Chacon, from Caracas, who has won four of his seven professional fights, the last two by KO.

The card is endorsed by the Professional Boxing Commission. Fighters from Caracas, Valencia, Guárico, Mérida, Apure and Zulia will fight in this event.

It will be the fourth edition of the “WBA Future” in the country, and the second of this program in 2024 after the opening of the world calendar in Panama City, last February.

This WBA program aims to develop young boxers who are taking their first steps in professional boxing.

Upcoming events will be held in Colombia, Argentina, Nicaragua, Andorra, Spain and Guinea, in Africa.

Former WBA world champions Leo “Torito” Gamez, David Grimán, Eloy Rojas, Eva Guzmán and Johan Pérez are expected to be present.



