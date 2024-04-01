Home / Boxing News / Zurdo Ramirez made history in Inglewood – World Boxing Association

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez became the first cruiserweight world champion in the history of Mexican boxing after winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt against Arsen Goulamirian on Saturday night in the main bout of the event held at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. 

Ramirez won by unanimous decision with 118-110 scorecards from all three judges and added a new world championship for his country. 

Ramirez made an almost perfect fight against a very strong opponent. He moved well in the ring, took risks and won in many of the exchanges, while he knew how to use his combinations well and in the end he won comfortably on the scorecards. 

His record now stands at 46 wins, 1 loss and 30 knockouts, while Goulamirian lost his undefeated record and now has 27 wins, 1 loss and 19 knockouts.



