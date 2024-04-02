“Zurdo” Ramirez is WBA Fighter of the Month  – World Boxing Association

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez was named Fighter of the Month by the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee while Erislandy Lara received the Honorable Mention for the month of March.

The pioneering organization released its rankings for the month of March and with them the individual awards for the month. Ramirez made history by becoming the first world cruiserweight champion in the history of Mexico by defeating Arsen Goulamirian this Saturday night in their fight held in Los Angeles.

The ” Zurdo” won a wide unanimous decision with 118-110 scorecards against an undefeated opponent like the Frenchman and is now the WBA 200 lbs. king.

Also, Lara knocked out Michael Zerafa in just two rounds during their fight in Las Vegas and retained his WBA middleweight crown with his resounding victory. The Cuban showed that at 40 years of age he is still a great fighter and defeated a younger opponent in the mandatory fight.

The rankings of the pioneer organization are published in the corresponding section of the web page and can be reviewed by anyone interested.



