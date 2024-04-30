Ramos and Gonzalez in clash of power for WBA Continental North America belt  – World Boxing Association

Jesus Alejandro Ramos and Johan Gonzalez will clash for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America belt super welterweight this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on the undercard of the evening that will feature Saul Alvarez and Jaime Munguia in the evening’s main event.

El “Mono” Ramos will make his comeback following his loss to Erickson Lubin on September 30, 2023, which marked the first loss in his professional career. At 23 years of age, he remains a top prospect in the division and stands out for his aggressive style and punching power, which has made him appealing to the public.

Ramos has some wins against good level opponents such as Joseph Spencer, Brian Mendoza or Luke Santamaria, in addition to having a good performance against Lubin last year. He is looking to get back on the winning track in this important arena to show that his career is still on the rise despite the recent loss.

Gonzalez is a fighter with Olympic experience who has fought in several parts of the world and who stands out for his power and dedication in the ring. The Venezuelan is 33 years old and comes in with three wins in a row, including his most recent win over Guido Schram in Florida in November.

Both know the opportunity they face this weekend and that a victory would be a big step in their careers. Ramos has a record of 20 wins, 1 loss and 16 knockouts, while Gonzalez has 34 wins, 2 losses and 33 knockouts.



