Alfredo Soto Hands Núñez First Loss, Captures WBA Fedelatin Title – World Boxing Association

Argentinian rising star Alfredo “Coki” Soto made a thunderous statement in Panama, scoring a second-round TKO over hometown favorite José Núñez to claim the WBA Fedelatin lightweight championship and end Núñez’s undefeated streak.

From the opening bell, it was clear both fighters came to make a statement. Núñez, who had yet to taste defeat, tried to control the tempo with his speed and distance. But Soto, relentless and composed, was looking to get inside and trade. Late in the first round, the Mendoza native rocked Núñez with a series of power shots, briefly dropping him — though the referee ruled it a slip due to an alleged rabbit punch.

Round two, however, was all Soto. Sensing his opponent was still shaken, he turned up the heat. Núñez attempted to box his way out of danger, but Soto’s pressure was overwhelming. Two knockdowns in quick succession left the Panamanian unable to recover, forcing the referee to wave it off and crown Soto the new WBA Fedelatin champ.

With the win, Soto improves to 15-1 with 10 KOs, taking a major step forward in his international career. The result sparked wild celebrations back home in Medrano, Argentina, where fans gathered around TVs and took to the streets in a car parade honoring their new local hero.

At just 15 fights in, Soto has now emerged as a legitimate player in the lightweight division, and with this eye-catching win, he’s officially on the radar for bigger fights and brighter lights on the global stage.