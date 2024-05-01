Home / Boxing News / “Medallita” Jimenez is WBA Boxer of the Month – World Boxing Association

David “Medallita” Jimenez was named Boxer of the Month by the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee following his interim super flyweight title win over John Ramirez last April 20. 

The pioneer organization published its rankings for the month of April with all the corresponding movements in each division and with them the individual awards, in which the Costa Rican stood out after his great performance. 

The Central American came as a visitor to the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, and stole the show by defeating Ramirez by unanimous decision after a very aggressive fight in which he showed a great physical condition to dominate a difficult opponent for 12 rounds and win the crown. 

The WBA congratulates Jimenez for his great victory and for his nomination as Boxer of the Month. On the other hand, it invites all those interested to check the ranking in the corresponding section of the official website of the pioneer organization.



