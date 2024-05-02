Junior Younan makes Star Boxing Debut ﻿Title Fight on Saturday, May 11, 2024 | Star Boxing

Brooklyn Boxing Prodigy to Headline “Rockin’ Fights” 47

at The Paramount in Huntington, NY

Huntington, NY (May 2, 2024) –Newly signed undefeated super middleweight Junior “Sugar Boy” Younan makes his Star Boxing debut when he takes on veteran Ricardo Luna in the main event of Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing “Rockin Fghts” 47 on Saturday, May 11th at The Paramount NY.

Younan, who last week signed an exclusive promotional agreement with Star Boxing, has a spectacular professional record of 19-0-1 with 11 Knockouts. The 10-round title fight will be for the vacant WBA Continental USA Gold Championship.

Younan, 28 of Brooklyn, New York was a decorated amateur boxer who compiled a 90-5 record before turning professional at the young age of 18. As a 10-year-old, Younan was dubbed by The New York Times as “a boxing prodigy”, Younan was a two-time National Junior Golden Gloves champion, National Junior Olympic champion, and the No. 1-rated junior boxer in the United States by USA Boxing.

Younan turned professional in 2013 and has amassed some quality wins in his undefeated pro career. In his last outing, Younan won a unanimous decision over Ramses Agaton (November 24, 2023) in Cancun, Mexico.

Younan stated the following about his title fight on May 11 at the Paramount: ‘ Fighting at home is always special for me. To my friends and family I’m excited to be able to win this title at home and put on a show for everyone’.

Luna, 34 of Mexico is a seasoned veteran of 39 pro fights (26-11-2 17 KO). Luna has a win over Vladimir Hernandez and has faced former world champion Ryota Murata as well as D’Mitrus Ballard, Erik Bazinyan and Bektemir Melikuziev. Luna is coming off a second-round knockout victory over Alberto Cruz on March 9 in Mexico City.

Luna stated: “I’m very grateful to Star Boxing, and to my team and everyone else for making this fight happen. I am very motivated. It is my 40th fight and I’m excited to be fighting Junior Younan and more so fighting for the title. I will not let anybody down. People can expect an explosive fight and I am bringing that title back to Mexico!”

Undercard Bouts:

Star Boxing will have a loaded undercard in addition to the Younan title fight. Exciting local favorite Danny ‘El Gatto’ Gonzalez (21-4-1, 7 KO) of Queens, New York will bring his enthusiastic fan-base for his 8 round welterweight bout.

Undefeated junior welterweight Irish prospect Ryan O’Rourke (10-0, 3 KO) of Dublin, Ireland battles tough Polish pro Michael Bulik (6-6,2 KO of Poland) in a all international six round fight.

Ronny Reyes (4-0, 1 KO) of New York takes on Yeuri Andujar (6-6-1, 4 KO) of the Dominican Republic in a six-round super featherweight fight that is sure to excite fans.

John Gjini (11-0, 10 KO), a Bronx trained Albanian favorite living in Greenwich, Connecticut will also be on the card in a six-round bout against an opponent to be named.

John McDonagh (1-0), from Queens, New York takes on Tevin Terrance (1-1-1, 1 KO) of Quebec, Canada in a four-round super middleweight bout.

Finally, Huntington’s own Ralph Clemente will look to thrill his hometown fans in his pro debut when he fights tough Kijonti Davis of New Orleans, Louisiana in a four-round middleweight bout.