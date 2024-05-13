Cruz and Romero drew in Aguascaliente – World Boxing Association

Mexican boxer Erika “Dinamita” Cruz retained the World Boxing Association super bantamweight crown in a draw against Argentina’s Nazarena “Capricho” Romero this Saturday at the Palenque de Feria in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

A fight taken to center stage by both fighters where both fighters had their moments.

In an outstanding performance by the Albiceleste visitor that made the champion think, the fight took the rhythm that both are used to in the exchange.

Erika Cruz had won the black and gold title last November 2023 in the United States against Mayerlin Rivas and this was her first defense. Thus being champion in two divisions after having been until February last year in the featherweight.

On her part, “Capricho” had been the owner of the interim of this same belt that she traveled to Mexico after having tried it in Buenos Aires with Rivas also before Cruz.

The judges’ scorecards were: 97-93 for Argentina, 97-93 for Cruz and finally 95-95.

Thus, after the draw “Dinamita” continues to be the owner of the crown and with the record widened to 17 wins with 4 knockouts, 2 defeats and 1 draw. While Romero returns undefeated with 13 wins, 7 by knockout and 2 draws.



