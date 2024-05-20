Catterall: Once I beat Josh I’ll go on and win a World Title

Jack Catterall believes that a win over arch nemesis Josh Taylor at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday will springboard him towards a long-awaited World Title shot in the competitive Super-Lightweight division.

The bitter rivals finally rematch in a huge showdown this weekend, shown live on DAZN in the UK and around the world and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and Chorley’s Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) says that a comprehensive win over former undisputed 140lbs ruler Taylor will prove that he belongs on the big stage.

“I think we’ve had two years since the fight where I’ve matured in and out of the ring,” said Catterall. “I’ve been doing a lot of developing and I think it’s my time now to prove that I do belong in these big fights. Once I beat Josh I’ll go on and win a World Title.

“I want to prove myself and fight the best, if this is the fight and victory that I need to put myself one step closer to the World Titles, then game on. I want to be involved in big fights and this is a big fight. It would have been the cherry on top if we could have got it for a World Title, I have ambitions to go on and win a World Title, but this fight is worthy of a World Title, and it gets me up for it.”

The enemies have been embroiled in a heated war of words since February 2022 when they met on an unforgettable night at The OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow. Intense debate has raged in the aftermath of their first fight, when Taylor protected his unbeaten record with a hugely controversial split decision points win.

“Do I think Josh Taylor ever avoided me? Of course. Josh doesn’t want to fight me. Since the first fight we’ve had the fight rescheduled maybe four times now. He’s looking for any way out. He’s in a position where he has to fight me. I think he’s been forced into this position. When you look at the landscape, the fights that are there and the fights that aren’t there, this fight makes a lot of sense. Do I think he wants it? No. Does he have to take it? Yes.

“He didn’t want this, he had great plans to go to 147 and challenge for World Titles up there. He cemented 140 but unfortunately for him, his biggest fight is me. I know that he’s my biggest fight, I can accept that, but for him I think it’s frustrating that he can’t go up and fight Crawford etc, because it stinks still so he’s got to fight me.”

In what is one of the most eagerly anticipated rematches in modern British boxing history, the fierce rivals will go head-to-head once more in a 12-round Super-Lightweight contest on neutral territory – and after over two years of waiting, Catterall admits that he can’t wait to get his hands on Taylor again.

“He’s not my type of person,” said Catterall. “I don’t think we would go out for a coffee or a beer. I just don’t like him. I can’t wait to stop talking about him. I want to beat him in every way possible. I want to make it slow and painful, but I also want to knock him out cold. He should enjoy this, it’s probably going to be his last fight. There’s no room to hide Josh. Rival, enemy – Josh Taylor is that to me. The judges can’t save him. I can’t f***ing wait.”

Taylor vs. Catterall 2 tops a huge night of action in Leeds, Gravesend powerhouse Chev Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Bromley’s Ellis Zorro (17-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant British Cruiserweight Title, Limerick’s fast rising Welterweight talent Paddy Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs) meets Forest Hall’s former British Champion Lewis Ritson (23-3, 13 KOs) for the WBA Continental Title, Naas Lightweight star Gary Cully (17-1, 10 KOs) fights Belgium’s former European Champion Francesco Patera (29-4, 11 KOs) for the WBA Continental Title, Aldershot Lightweight prospect Giorgio Visioli (2-0, 2 KOs) looks to make it three knockouts from three fights when he takes on Austria’s Sergio Odabai (6-3-1, 3 KOs) over six rounds, Billericay Middleweight George Liddard (6-0, 3 KOs) squares off with Limerick’s Graham McCormack (9-3-1, 1 KO) over eight rounds and Newham Super-Welterweight Leli Buttigieg (3-0, 1 KO) kicks off the Before The Bell action against Belgium’s Anas Isarti (4-2).