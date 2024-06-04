Hunter and Chaney fight for WBA Gold belt on Friday – World Boxing Association

Michael Hunter and Cassius Chaney will step into the ring at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold heavyweight belt at the Don King Promotions event this Friday.

Hunter – chaney will be the feature bout of the event and will pit two good heavyweights against each other in search of a victory that will allow them to win the important belt of the pioneer organization.

Hunter has not lost a fight since 2017 when he lost to Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight and has been on a hot streak despite having shelved several fights along the way. The 35-year-old beat Ignacio Esparza in his last fight in March 2023 and is now back looking to continue his streak.

Chaney is 36 years old and has won his last two fights. His most recent fight was in November when he defeated Trevor Bryan and now he will take on a new challenge in search of another win.

Hunter has a record of 22 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws and 16 knockouts, while Chaney has 23 wins, 1 loss and 16 knockouts.



