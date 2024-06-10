Utria and Paredes shine at WBA Future  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Colombian Boxing returned with a great evening this weekend in the town of San Onofre, Sucre, in which Carlos Utria and Albeiro Paredes stood out in great fights.

Utria defeated Robinson Garcia by knockout in the first round to win the Fedecaribe super lightweight belt and continue his career in professional boxing. Meanwhile, Paredes defeated Sammy Ramos by technical knockout in the seventh round to retain his Fedecaribe super featherweight belt.

Minellis Blanco was another standout, winning the WBA Fedelatin heavyweight belt by knocking out Celia Sierra in one round in a devastating performance on Friday.

The event was streamed live on the World Boxing Association’s official YouTube channel and had a huge audience. It began with an amateur boxing exchange that gave way to the professionals and rounded off an evening full of young talent, which is the spirit of the project.

The WBA will continue to support this type of event and do its bit to further develop boxing around the world.



