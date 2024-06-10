Home / Boxing News / Hunter dominated Chaney and is new WBA Gold champion  – World Boxing Association

Michael Hunter had a perfect fight on Saturday night and defeated Cassius Chaney at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight gold belt.

Hunter settled a fight that looked evenly matched but won all three 100-90 scorecards to be one of the most dominant fighters of the day at the Don King Promotions event. 

The 35-year-old American scored a good win to become the new champion and look for new horizons in the always difficult heavyweight division. 

With the win, his record now stands at 23 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws and 16 knockouts, while Chaney’s record stands at 23 wins, 2 losses and 16 knockouts.



