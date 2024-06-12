Esterimov conquered WBA Asia belt  – World Boxing Association

Russia’s Ibragim Esterimov captured the WBA Asia super middleweight belt with a unanimous decision over Gabriel Oluwasegun on Wednesday in Moscow, Russia.

The home fighter earned scorecards of 99-91, 99-91 and 99-90 from all three judges to claim a sweeping victory and the regional belt from the pioneer organization.

The 22-year-old was making his fourth professional fight and his first over the distance, but showed ample dominance against his experienced opponent to come out on top.

Oluwasegun showed courage but his resources were not enough to cope with the Russian and in the end he succumbed despite his motivation and desire during the bout.

Esterimov’s record stands at 4 wins and 3 knockouts, while his opponent’s record stands at 13 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws and 12 knockouts.



