Arthur to fight Cameron for WBA-Intercontinental belt – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association

Lyndon Arthur and Liam Cameron will step into the ring at the Bolton Whites Hotel in Bolton, UK, to contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental light heavyweight belt this Friday. 

Arthur and Cameron will meet in a clash of experienced British fighters in search of the pioneering body’s regional title and a win in this bout is a career breakthrough for both men. 

In Arthur’s case, he is coming off a loss in a world title fight against Dmitry Bivol last December. However, he has won four of his last five fights and the recent experience gives him a different dimension to his career, so he starts as favourite. 

He will face a tough opponent in Cameron, who is on a three-fight winning streak and has not lost a fight since 2016. He had a no decision fight on the road and intends to use all his experience to his advantage to get the win. 

Arthur has a record of 23 wins, 2 losses and 16 knockouts, while Cameron comes in with a record of 23 wins, 5 losses and 10 knockouts.



